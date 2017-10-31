Valencia is the third largest city in Spain and has a population of up to 2.5 million people… I can definitely believe that with how busy it is. The most popular and definitely the most fun way to get around the city is by moped. We rented a little white Vespa for just €50 and it was so worth it! You get the bike for the whole day and you literally can go anywhere. We had to bring the bike back by 8pm but that was plenty of time to do the main sights and to visit El Palmar which was a half an hour drive from the centre.

The company we hired from was called BeRider Rent & Roll. (Carrer de Calatrava, 4, 46001, Valencia, Spain.) They were easy to find and friendly, however you do have to put down a €400 deposit but that is just frozen on your card and isn’t actually taken out unless you damage the bike (Take pictures of any scratches on the bike first just to cover your own back.) The city has parking for bikes absolutely everywhere so we’d literally see something we liked the look of and just pull over. I was disappointed I didn’t get photographs of everything here but we had so much to see, it was a little difficult jumping on and off the bike and getting the camera out every time. Valencia is a beautiful city with plenty to experience with a great busy atmosphere.

Here are the top 6 things to see in Valencia in a day! And there is so much more!

1. El Palmar- Birthplace of the PAELLA!

El Palmar is a little village ten miles south of Valencia surrounded by a nearby lake, rice fields and tiny canals running by the sides of the streets. This is where Paella originated from and obviously you have to have paella if you go here. We ate in Restaurante Mateu (Carrer de Vicent Baldovi, 17, 46012 Valencia, Spain) and it was lovely!

2. The City of Art and Sciences

We had the seafood paella and after the waitress brought over a complimentary slice of Coca de Llanda which she said it was “a cake from the locals.” I asked her what it was called as it was absolutely delicious! I could have eaten the whole cake. Coca de Llanda is a popular cake in Valencia which is made in a tin plate called a llanda, containing eggs, sugar and orange juice topped with cinnamon and sugar! It was to die for. So look out for this if you visit Valencia! The nice thing about El Palmar is that it wasn’t too touristy which is great.

The city of art and sciences is an architectural complex designed by Santiago Calatrava and Felix Candela. The complex includes a planetarium, Europe’s largest aquarium, opera house and an interactive museum. On the water outside surrounding the buildings you can pay to go zorbing in the big inflatable balls along the water or try out the paddle boards or small boats. We didn’t do any of the activities here; it’s just nice to see!

3. Churches and Cathedrals

There are so many churches and cathedrals to take a look at during your time in Valencia, including Valencia Cathedral, Esglesia dels Sants Joans and Church of San Nicolas de Bari and San Pedro Martir. Church of San Nicolas is defiantly one to see, although you do have to pay €5 entry to get in. The ceiling covered in amazing interior coverings and baroque paintings. On Mondays, Spinsters go here to ask the saint for a boyfriend! Wonder if its works!

4. Plaza de Toros (Bullring)

Plaza de Toros is a bullring where bull fights take place- Which I am not into myself and would never watch that kind of show but if you are into that kind of thing the bull fighting season begins in March. We just rode past here on the moped and it was cool to look at as it has the look of a Roman Coliseum. It was built between 1850-1860.

Plaza de la Reina is a beautiful square in the centre of the city surrounded by beautiful cultural buildings… the perfect place for a coffee and people watching! The square is full to the brim with bars, restaurants, bakeries and shops. So slow down and take a stroll to take everything in, whilst listening to music being played on the streets and the hustle and bustle of people passing by. Make sure you check out the little alley ways off of the square also. Just off the side of the square is El Miguelete Cathedral which was beautiful inside and what I didn’t know at the time is that there is actually a spiral staircase open for city views here which now I know! Once I researched more.

6. Street Art

That’s the first thing I noticed about Valencia… how much street art there was everywhere! On most buildings there is something and they’re all spectacular. I can assure you that any street you walk down there will be something different to see so just enjoy the beautiful art surrounding you!

I hope if you do visit Valencia, you’ll think back to my post and visit the places I’ve recommended!

