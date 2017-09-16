Villajoyosa is a coastal town in Alicante known to locals as “La Vila” which means “Joyful Town.” The main beach is absolutely stunning, surrounded by beautiful colourful houses and palm trees. The promenade is a good walk in between the colourful houses and the marina, full of nice restaurants and bars. The town is also not too touristy which is brilliant and if you do want to visit other places nearby such as Benidorm or Altea, there is a tram which is cheap and comes regularly. The little back streets are really pretty filled with bunting and all different kinds of art. Below, I have written about places you must check out if you’re in Villajoyosa!

If you visit Villajoyosa, you have to visit “Gusta Burger” right on the beach front. Their burgers are to die for! And they have so many options. I had the Cabra burger which is goat’s cheese, crispy onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a juicy burger. It was heaven and only €7.95 for the 200 gram burger. The 150 gram burger was €6.95 or you could get just a simple cheeseburger for €5.50 which all came with chips presented on a lovely slate board.

Anyone who knows me, know that I’m obsessed with “friends”… so when I stumbled across a “Friends” themed bar in Villajoyosa I was so excited!! It was so relaxing chilling on the sofa looking out onto the beach with a mojito in my hand. The mojitos were the best!!

La Vila Antic Mercat was a lovely surprise! We stumbled across it one day walking to the beach. A vintage market selling lots of antiques and handmade things. They also had live swing music playing and it was just a lovely atmosphere. They have facebook page so you can check out what dates its available. It opened 10:00-15:00.

During my time here, we also found a lovely little hidden gem whilst on a walk along the coast! It was a stunning little beach bar called Chiringuito Sunset Puntes del Moro – (Carrer Campello, 4, 03570, La Vila Joiosa). We stopped off for a drink and watched the world go by, whilst listening to the acoustic music and the sound of the shell wind chimes. You must go here if you like a peaceful atmosphere with a stunning ocean view!

Advertisements