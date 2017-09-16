If this place was to be described in one word it would be… Magical. In fact it was so magical it deserves a whole blog post to itself! Jardín de los Sentidos means the garden of the senses and it truly is the most peaceful and beautiful garden I’ve ever seen. The tranquil garden has lots of different spots for you to chill out, either in the hammocks or a comfy seating area. There’s so much to see as your walking around from bamboo bridges to tropical plants, in fact over 400 different species of different plants from all over the world.

The garden is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Mediterranean sun whilst listening to the trickling stream that runs all the way through the garden. When you’ve seen all there is to see such as the hanging umbrellas, Buddha’s, exotic flowers, handmade wooden dragonflies, you can choose your favourite spot to sit and have a drink and a piece of delicious cake. There is no entry charge to the garden but there is a minimum spend of €7.50 which is totally worth it, trust me! For €7.50 you can get a fruit smoothie, milkshake or herbal tea with either a piece of cake or fruit. There’s about 10 different types of tea to choose from which were all for different things such as anti-stress or relaxation. I had an orange smoothie with chocolate cake and it was so yummy!

Another thing that was amazing about the garden, was the little personal touches here and there such as… a guest book in which you could write a note in, an amazing smelling oil you put on to keep off the mosquitos (this didn’t work so well but smelt amazing- the mosquitos are everywhere!) and so much more but I’ll leave that for you to check out yourself!

I was absolutely in my element here and I would defiantly go back in the future. In fact, they also have a B&B which I’m sure would be just as amazing, they’ve described it as a “romantic paradise.” So if you ever are in Altea, you have to have to have to have to go here!! It will not disappoint!!

Jardín de los Sentidos- Altea (Partida la Olla, 42, 03590, Altea, Alicante)

