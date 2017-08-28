Viana do castelo

Viana do castelo is a small historic town in the northern region of Portugal. It has such an appealing medieval centre which is full of lovely architecture, shops and restaurants. Each narrow street has something different going on. Praça da República (The Republic square) is the main square in Viana do castelo which in fact apparently is one of the best in Portugal. The square surrounds a beautiful fountain which was built in 1559, along with much more famous architecture. One of the main attractions is Diogo Álvares Correia- Caramuru, a monument made by José Rodrigues in 2008, for the 750th anniversary of the founding of the city. Also, be sure to check out the beautiful church “Capela das Malheiras.” Local ladies sell fish on the street too which is a lovely touch!

Figueira da Foz

Well… where to start?? I know! I can officially say the best chicken I have ever had was from Figueira da Foz. I now know why chicken is such a delicacy in Portugal. You’ll find chicken shops everywhere that grill the whole chickens on charcoal and you have to go to one! In fact, it was so good we bought two in one day! Greedy I know but it was just so good and when you’re sailing for days at a time, you just can’t get enough. They also coated the chicken in either lemon or lime dressing which just made it out of this world. The two places we got ours from were called Café Mercado and Frangos do Jardin. I could keep writing about this chicken all day but I better stop here and tell you the other things Figueira da Foz has to offer. We didn’t have much time here but be sure to check out the Mercado indoor market, it sells all the fresh fruit, veg and fish you can imagine. Also, on a Saturday they have a market outside between the Mercado and the marina, selling lots of different things such as antiques. Figueira da Foz is a coastal city with several beaches along the Atlantic Ocean coast and is the second largest city in the district of Coimbra. It also got its name from a Fig tree which stood in the quay Salmanha where fishermen used to tie their boats. It is also located at the mouth of the Mondego River in which “Foz” comes from the Latin word “Fouces” meaning “Mouth of a river.”

Sines

Sines is a lovely ancient town situated on the southwest coast of Portugal which shows off a stunning beach, fishing harbour and cobble roads leading up to the village and the main castle. The castle which you can see right from the beachfront was first made as protection from pirates in 1362. Next to the castle is a monument of Vasco da Gama looking over Sines. Vasco da Gama was a Portuguese explorer and was the first European to reach India by sea. He was born in 1469 in Sines and died in 1524. His first trip to India is considered as a milestone in world history, so if you do visit Sines, this monument must be on your list. Praia Vasco da Gama Beach is beautiful. Not too busy from tourists, white sands and clear water. You really must visit this one! We also ate in a lovely restaurant looking over the view of the ocean called “Restaurante O Mexilhao.” We had a whole sea bass each which was grilled on the bbq in front of us outside, with salad and potatoes and it was lovely, this was at a fair price of € 8.50 each. I recommend this place if you don’t want anything too fancy, just good fresh food with a stunning view! Especially if you’re lucky enough to see the sunset! Another thing about Sines which is quite out of the ordinary… there is a lift to get from the beach front to the main village so you don’t have to walk up the hills! Very handy I’m sure but it does kind of ruin the landscape if you know what I mean. Oh and how could I forget! The beer is so cheap, € 1.59 for half a litre of superbock (local Portuguese beer)! Cheers to that!