Barbate

Barbate is a lovely beach town situated in Cádiz, Spain. If you visit Barbate, the beach really is the main attraction! It has amazing white sands and warm clear waters. Right next to the beach is a little restaurant called Café-bar El Gordo which we ate in a couple of times. We had a huge salad, sardines, bread, smoked salmon rolls, prawn skewers and two drinks each for €23. Further along the beach, there is also a long strip of bars and restaurants which was full on a night time! In fact people were waiting outside certain bars to try and get a seat. Another place you have to check out is the fruit/veg and fish market called Mercado da Abastos Andalucia. I haven’t seen one like this! The first thing you notice is the ceiling! Decorated in an underwater theme, it really grabs your attention. It also has an amazing atmosphere with loud music blaring and people singing along as they’re serving you your fish! We didn’t actually buy anything but it was just nice to see! You also have to check out “Confitería Tres Martínez”… it’s one of the best cake shops I’ve ever seen! And everything tastes amazing. I defiantly recommend a trip to Barbate if you want to spend time on a lovely beach!